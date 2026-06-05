Pune: PMC Launches Vanmahotsav Campaign, Sapling Distribution & Seed Collection Drive On World Environment Day | Sourced

Marking World Environment Day, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched its Vanmahotsav campaign along with a sapling distribution and seed collection drive at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Garden on Jangli Maharaj Road on Friday.

The initiative was inaugurated by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divte in the presence of environmental enthusiasts, members of Navchaitanya Hasyayog Parivar, and a large number of citizens.

PMC officials said that large-scale tree plantation and conservation have become essential to maintain environmental balance and keep urban temperatures under control. Under the civic body's “Harit Pune, Samruddha Pune” (Green Pune, Prosperous Pune) campaign, a major plantation drive focusing on native tree species will be undertaken across the city this monsoon.

As part of the programme, saplings were distributed to citizens, tree lovers and voluntary organisations at a concessional rate to encourage plantation activities. Divte also planted a Bel (Aegle marmelos) sapling in the garden premises.

Tree plantation drives were simultaneously organised across Pune through PMC's 15 ward offices and various municipal gardens. Public representatives, social organisations and citizens participated in the initiative. Plantation activities were also carried out under the Pune River Rejuvenation Project in the presence of senior civic officials.

PMC has announced that one to one-and-a-half-year-old native species saplings will be made available at a subsidised rate of ₹5 per sapling from June 5 to August 14. Citizens have also been urged to contribute seeds and seed balls from trees and fruit-bearing plants to support the newly established Seed Collection Centre.

In addition, organic compost produced by the Solid Waste Management Department will be made available to residents during the campaign period.

Read Also Pune: Archaeology Department Seeks Ban On Vat Pournima Rituals At Mahatma Phule Wada

The sapling distribution and seed collection centre will function from 8am to 4pm on working days (excluding Sundays and public holidays) at the nursery located within Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Garden, near Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Shivajinagar.

Senior PMC officials, including Dr Ashok D Ghorpade, Additional Municipal Commissioner and Member Secretary of the Tree Authority, along with officials from the Garden Department, were present at the inaugural programme.

PMC has appealed to citizens to actively participate in the campaign and contribute towards making Pune greener and more environmentally sustainable.