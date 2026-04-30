Pune: PMC Launches Inquiry Into Tree Felling At Mayor's Bungalow | Sourced

A controversy has erupted over tree cutting at the mayor’s bungalow in Pune, with questions being raised about whether due procedure was followed.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now initiated an inquiry, and Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has assured strict action against those found responsible.

According to civic officials, permission had been granted only for pruning potentially dangerous branches. As per procedure, such approvals are issued by the Tree Conservation Committee after a formal application with photographs is submitted. In this case, a proposal was reportedly sent earlier this month to remove hazardous growth from around 21 trees within the mayor’s bungalow premises.

The proposal, which included species such as eucalyptus, peepal, jamun, mango, umber and lemon trees, was cleared by the Shivajinagar-Ghole Road Ward Office. Following the approval, the Tree Conservation Department carried out the work over the past few days.

However, the issue escalated after it was found that several trees were not merely pruned but cut down drastically, some up to a height of nearly 10 feet, while others were felled from the base. This triggered public concern and led to accusations of misuse of the permission granted for pruning.

Taking serious note of the matter, the PMC administration has sought detailed explanations from three departments: the Parks Department, the Regional Office and the Building Department. The inquiry aims to determine whether there was any lapse in the approval process or execution, and whether misleading information was provided at any stage.

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“We have sought explanations from all concerned departments. Once the report is received, strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” Commissioner Ram stated.