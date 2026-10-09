Pune: PMC Fines Developer ₹25,000 For Drainage Violation In Lohiyanagar

Pune Municipal Corporation | Anand Chaini (PMC)

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 on Target Infra Developers LLP for allegedly discharging water from foundation work at a construction site into a drainage chamber without authorisation, causing unhygienic conditions in Lohiyanagar.

According to the PMC, the violation was detected at a construction site at 106, Lohiyanagar, in Ward No. 22, under the Kasba Peth regional office. The civic body said the construction firm was disposing of waste in violation of regulations, resulting in uncleanliness in the surrounding area.

The PMC’s health department carried out the action on Friday under the leadership of Senior Health Inspector Rahul Rajbholkar. Health Inspector Shivaji Gaikwad was also present during the operation, according to the civic administration.

The action was taken under the directions of Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajit Nair, Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Santosh Varule, Deputy Commissioner (Zone 5) Madhav Jagtap and Assistant Commissioner of the Kasba Peth regional office Timmya Jagale.

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The civic body said the unauthorised discharge of construction water into drainage chambers and improper waste disposal could create unhygienic conditions and pose risks to public health. The penalty was imposed as part of the corporation’s enforcement measures against such violations.

The PMC has warned that similar strict legal and punitive action will be taken against individuals, developers and establishments found illegally dumping garbage, creating unhygienic conditions or misusing drainage lines across Pune.

The civic administration has reiterated that construction sites must follow prescribed waste-disposal procedures and avoid activities that could affect sanitation and public health.