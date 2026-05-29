Pune: PMC Fines Builder ₹25,000 For Dumping Sludge Water Into Stormwater Drain

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on a builder for allegedly releasing sludge-mixed water from a construction site into a stormwater drainage chamber near Seven Loves Chowk, civic officials said on Thursday.

The action was taken in the Kasba Peth ward office jurisdiction after complaints were received about muddy water from an under-construction project near Kumar Pacific Mall being discharged directly into the stormwater drainage system.

During an inspection, PMC officials found that wastewater from the construction site was being released into the stormwater drain through a pipeline. Civic officials warned that such illegal discharge can choke drainage lines and increase the risk of waterlogging and flooding during the monsoon season.

The inspection was carried out under the guidance of deputy commissioners Santosh Warule and Madhav Jagtap, along with assistant commissioner Timayya Jagale. Senior health inspector Rahul Rajgolkar and health inspector Shivaji Gaikwad were also part of the inspection team.

PMC officials said untreated water, sludge and debris from construction sites often lead to blocked drains and water accumulation on roads. Following the inspection, action was initiated against Vishal Jain associated with the Ranawat Group project.

The civic body has warned developers against dumping wastewater or construction debris into stormwater drains and said strict legal action, including criminal proceedings, could be initiated against repeat offenders.