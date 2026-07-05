Pune: PMC, District Administration Review Electoral Roll Revision Drive

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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and district administration on Friday reviewed the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, directing officials to ensure accurate enrolment of all eligible voters and complete the exercise within the stipulated timeline.

The review meeting was chaired by PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and attended by Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divte, heads of departments, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Commissioners and other officials.

During the meeting, officials were instructed to verify the eligibility of every voter listed in the draft electoral roll and maintain accurate records of deleted voters. Emphasis was laid on making the electoral roll error-free, updated and comprehensive.

Authorities directed that the distribution and collection of enumeration forms through door-to-door visits should begin immediately and be completed within the prescribed schedule. Officials were also instructed to distribute forms only to residents who are physically present during the visits and ensure that at least 10 per cent of the forms are distributed each day.

The administration also asked EROs, Assistant Registration Officers (AROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to monitor the exercise on a daily basis. AROs were told to conduct field inspections, AEROs to coordinate the process regularly, while EROs were asked to oversee the entire revision exercise and guide BLOs wherever required.

To strengthen field-level implementation, each BLO will be assisted by three support personnel. Officials were also encouraged to seek assistance from women's self-help groups, Anganwadi workers and other local community organisations.

The meeting also reviewed areas where the pace of work has been slower than expected, with officials instructed to speed up the process. Difficulties faced by officers, staff and teachers engaged in the exercise were discussed, and measures to resolve them were considered to ensure smooth implementation.

Addressing the meeting, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said that the electoral roll forms the foundation of the democratic process, making the accurate inclusion of every eligible voter and deletion of ineligible entries a shared responsibility of all agencies. He urged officials to complete the Special Intensive Revision in a transparent, coordinated and time-bound manner.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi said the success of the revision drive depends on the active participation of field-level officials. He emphasised accurate voter enrolment through door-to-door verification, regular field inspections, daily monitoring and strict adherence to timelines while maintaining the quality of the exercise.