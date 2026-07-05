Pune: PMC Collects ₹1,395.86 Crore In Property Tax In Q1 of 2026-27 | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has collected ₹1,395.86 crore in property tax during the first quarter of the current financial year, with 7,40,282 property owners paying their dues.

According to the civic administration, the collection is around ₹103 crore higher than the ₹1,292.94 crore collected during the corresponding period last year, indicating improved revenue generation in the first three months of the financial year.

Commenting on the achievement, PMC Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said the increase in property tax collection would strengthen the civic body's financial position and help fund the various development works currently underway across the city.

He expressed confidence that the corporation would be able to mobilise the resources required for ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects.

The civic body has also released a property tax collection chart along with the announcement, highlighting the first-quarter revenue performance.