Pune: Water Pipeline Bursts at Gokul Nagar Chowk, Thousands Of Litres Of Drinking Water Wasted | Sourced

Pune: A major water supply pipeline burst at Gokul Nagar Chowk on the Katraj–Kondhwa Main Road on Saturday, sending a massive jet of water nearly 20 to 30 feet into the air and wasting thousands of litres of drinking water.

The burst created a fountain-like spray that could be seen from a distance. Water continued to gush out for a considerable time before repair work could begin. The incident also caused waterlogging in the surrounding area, affecting traffic movement on the busy stretch.

Vehicles passing through the road were drenched as they drove past the leaking pipeline. Many commuters joked that their vehicles received a "free wash" because of the powerful spray. However, residents expressed concern over the large-scale wastage of treated drinking water, especially at a time when many parts of the city continue to face water supply issues.

The incident also highlighted the poor condition of underground utility infrastructure. Citizens have urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to repair the damaged pipeline without delay and inspect nearby water supply lines to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The burst once again raised concerns over the maintenance of the city's water distribution network and the need for timely repairs to avoid the loss of precious drinking water.