Pune: Incomplete Baner–Balewadi Bridge Turns Into A Garbage Dump, Residents Demand Completion |

Pune: The incomplete bridge connecting Baner, Balewadi and Kaspate Vasti has become a major concern for residents, with large piles of garbage and construction debris covering a significant portion of the roadway. Citizens have once again questioned the delay in completing the long-pending project, saying the unfinished bridge has turned into an eyesore and a public health risk.

The bridge, which is expected to improve connectivity between Baner, Balewadi and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits, remains incomplete despite repeated demands from residents. The delay has left the road unusable and poorly maintained.

The condition of the bridge has worsened during the monsoon. Large heaps of mixed waste, including plastic, household garbage, mud and construction debris, are scattered across the unfinished stretch. Waterlogging has also been reported in several places, making the road dirty and difficult to use. The accumulated waste has created foul-smelling conditions and raised concerns about mosquito breeding and the spread of diseases.

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Residents say the incomplete project has become an illegal dumping ground due to the lack of regular monitoring and maintenance. They have urged the authorities to clear the garbage immediately, improve sanitation in the area and speed up the completion of the bridge.

Many citizens have also questioned why projects such as the Pune–Mumbai Missing Link are progressing while this important local connectivity project continues to remain unfinished. They have appealed to the Pune Municipal Corporation and the state government to complete the bridge at the earliest, saying it is essential for easing traffic movement between Baner, Balewadi and Kaspate Vasti.

The poor condition of the bridge has once again highlighted concerns over delays in infrastructure projects and the lack of maintenance at incomplete construction sites in Pune.