Pune: Newly Resurfaced Hadapsar–Mundhwa Road Caves In Within Days; Deep Depression Traps Truck | Sourced

Pune: A newly resurfaced stretch of the Hadapsar–Mundhwa Road has caved in just four days after asphalt work was completed, raising concerns among commuters and local residents over the quality of the work and road safety during the monsoon.

Following recent rainfall, a section of the road developed a deep depression, making it risky for motorists. A truck was seen getting stuck in the damaged stretch, highlighting the severity of the cave-in. The road is also filled with potholes, loose asphalt and uneven patches, making it difficult for vehicles to pass safely. Two-wheeler riders are among the worst affected as they have to slow down suddenly or change lanes to avoid the damaged portion.

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Residents alleged that the damaged section was not repaired properly and that only a fresh layer of asphalt had been laid over the existing problem, rather than carrying out a complete reconstruction. They said the road failed within days of being resurfaced, raising doubts about the quality and durability of the work.

The cave-in has become an even greater concern during the rainy season, as rainwater collects in the damaged area, obscuring the depth of the depression and increasing the risk of accidents. Daily commuters have expressed concern that the road's condition could lead to serious mishaps if immediate action is not taken.

Residents have demanded a thorough technical inspection of the road, permanent reconstruction of the affected stretch and an inquiry into the quality of the recently completed work. They have also urged the civic authorities to carry out immediate repairs and ensure accountability if any lapses are found, so that the road is made safe for the thousands of commuters who use the Hadapsar–Mundhwa Road every day.