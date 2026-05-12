Pune: PMC Directs Acceleration Of Development Works, Focus On Revenue Enhancement

PMC Mayor Manjusha Nagpure | Anand Chaini

A high-level administrative review meeting of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, where a comprehensive assessment of various departmental works was undertaken. The mayor issued strict instructions to fasten the work of long-pending development projects and implement concrete measures to increase the civic body’s revenue.

Emphasising fiscal discipline and efficient planning, she said that the administration must focus on strengthening budgetary planning by adopting effective strategies to boost municipal income.

The review of the solid waste management department highlighted the need to improve cleanliness across the city. The mayor directed officials to increase the number of garbage collection vehicles, ensure adequate staffing of drivers and improve segregation of wet and dry waste.

In the health sector, discussions were held on upgrading facilities at the municipal medical college. Plans for implementing hospital projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model were also reviewed. The mayor stressed the importance of providing advanced medical services to citizens, including the introduction of technologies such as PET scan facilities.

To address growing traffic congestion, the administration decided to strengthen parking management systems. The development of an online parking system was emphasised, along with the implementation of multi-level parking facilities in key areas of the city. Officials noted that this would help reduce roadside encroachments and also generate additional revenue for the civic body.

The meeting also reviewed infrastructure development plans, including redevelopment of old buildings, construction of new structures, and financial viability assessments of ongoing projects. Strengthening road infrastructure and expanding concrete road networks across the city were identified as priorities.

Specific development works for municipal colonies such as Rajewadi and Bhawani Peth were discussed, along with modernisation of bus stops and the improvement of civic amenities.

The renovation of Pune’s cultural landmarks was also taken up. Priority was given to upgrading GD Madgulkar Sabhagruha, Bhide Wada, Balasaheb Thackeray Children’s Theatre and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Auditorium on Sinhagad Road.

The mayor added that the civic body must not only focus on expenditure but also on enhancing revenue generation. She stressed the need for administrative efficiency while ensuring that development projects are implemented with financial discipline.