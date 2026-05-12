Pune To Host Mega Outreach Event On New Income-Tax Act 2025 Under 'PRARAMBH 2026' On May 15 |

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Pune (Pr-CCIT, Pune) will organize a Mega Event under “PRARAMBH 2026” — Policy Reform and Responsible Action for Mission Viksit Bharat — focusing on the Income-tax Act, 2025.

Scheduled for 15th May 2026 in Pune, the event is part of a nationwide outreach campaign launched by the Union Finance Minister on 20th March 2026. This initiative is aimed at educating and engaging taxpayers, stakeholders, and the general public on the provisions and implications of the Income-tax Act, 2025, which came into effect on 1st April 2026. This information was shared during a press conference organized today by Shri Vivek Wadekar, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, at Aaykar Bhavan, Pune.

Shri Wadekar stated that the Mega Event is being organized to create awareness and facilitate stakeholder engagement regarding the provisions, structure, and key features of the new law. Hon’ble Member of Parliament Dr. Medha Kulkarni has consented to be the Chief Guest, while Ms. Lila Poonawalla and Shri Pradeep Bhargava will grace the occasion as Guests of Honour. Senior officers of the Income Tax Department and distinguished representatives from various professional, academic, and industry bodies will also participate. The event will be conducted on Friday, 15th May, at 10.30 AM at the Auditorium, 2nd Floor, Cosmos Tower, Plot No. 6, ICS Colony, University Road, Ganeshkhind, Shivajinagar, Pune – 411007.

Discussing the new income tax law, Shri Wadekar noted that the legislation represents a significant reform in India’s direct tax framework. It aims to simplify tax laws, reduce complexity, promote voluntary compliance, minimize litigation, and enhance the ease of doing business. The Act substantially rationalizes the earlier law by reducing the number of sections from 819 to 536 and chapters from 47 to 23. Similarly, the Income Tax Rules have been reduced from 511 rules with 399 forms to 333 rules with 190 forms.

Shri Wadekar also emphasized that the Income-tax Act, 2025 has significantly simplified the tax system to the point where a common person can understand its provisions by reading it carefully and peacefully. This accessibility is a result of the restructured layout and the use of clearer, more straightforward language, moving away from the dense complexity of previous legislation.

The program will bring together legal professionals, chartered accountants, and representatives from industry bodies to discuss the practical implications of the new law and the broader vision of a taxpayer-centric administration. This outreach reflects the Department’s commitment to transparency and smooth implementation. To support taxpayers, the Department has introduced the AI-enabled chatbot “Kar Saathi,” the comprehensive reference guide “Kar Setu,” and stakeholder interaction sessions under “Samvaad.” These initiatives ensure that all stakeholders are well-informed and prepared for a smooth transition, thereby supporting informed compliance and the effective implementation of the Income-tax Act, 2025.