Environmentalists Welcome MahaMetro's Plan To Plant 41,000 Trees In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Environmentalists and civic activists have welcomed MahaMetro’s decision to plant 41,000 trees across the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal limits and maintain them for the next seven years. At the same time, they have demanded transparency in the tender process and urged the authorities to place detailed information in the public domain.

The initiative, being undertaken under the leadership of MahaMetro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar, is a significant step towards improving the region’s green cover.

In a joint statement, environmental activists raised several questions regarding the project. They sought clarification on whether the plantation drive is being undertaken as compensatory afforestation for trees removed during metro construction work. They also questioned whether the project follows the environmental department policy of planting trees proportionate to the age and ecological value of the trees that were cut.

Activist Ujjwal Keskar asked if MahaMetro has prepared a detailed map indicating the locations where the trees will be planted. Questions were also raised regarding the appointment of any horticulture consultants for the planning and implementation of the project.

According to the former PMC corporator Suhas Kulkarni, the tender document reportedly does not specify the species of trees to be planted, their height, age, or the exact locations earmarked for plantation. This has led to concerns about whether such decisions will be left entirely to the contractor selected through the tender process. They also sought information on whether the tender process has already been opened and requested MahaMetro to publicly disclose all related details.

Former corporator Prashant Badhe said the initiative has the potential to improve green cover in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, since MahaMetro is jointly owned by the Central and State governments and involves public funds, the entire process must remain transparent and accountable, he stated.

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Environmental organisations and citizens have urged MahaMetro to publish a detailed clarification and project plan on its official website. They have also asked citizens to participate actively and ensure that the 41,000 trees are planted at appropriate locations and maintained effectively over the coming years.