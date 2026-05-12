Pune Businessman Found Dead Inside Hotel Room In Deccan; Suicide Suspected

Deccan Police Station (Pune City Police Commisisonerate) | File Photo

Pune: A 61-year-old businessman from Pune’s Salisbury Park area, who had been missing for the past few days, was found dead in a hotel room on Apte Road in the Deccan area of Shivajinagar on Saturday (9th May). Police suspect that he may have died by suicide after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance.

According to police, the businessman had left home on Friday morning but did not return by evening. When repeated phone calls went unanswered, concerned family members searched for him across the city and later filed a missing person’s complaint at the Swargate Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate).

Body Found Inside A Hotel Room…

During the search operation, police received information about a body found inside a hotel room on Apte Road under the jurisdiction of the Deccan Gymkhana Police Station. After reaching the spot and entering the room, officers found the businessman dead.

Police said vomit marks were found at several places inside the room. Based on the condition of the scene, investigators suspect that he may have consumed a poisonous substance.

‘Case Appears To Be Suicide’

Senior Police Inspector Girisha Nimbalkar said preliminary findings indicate that the case appears to be a suicide. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

During a search of the hotel room, police also recovered a note believed to have been written by the deceased businessman. According to investigators, the note mentioned financial difficulties and personal issues.

Police said the deceased had business interests in multiple sectors, including textiles and sugar factories. Officers are now questioning relatives and people connected to his financial dealings to gather more information about the circumstances leading to his death. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.