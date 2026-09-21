Pune: PMC Deploys Medical Teams, Ambulances At 275 Locations For Ganesh Immersion

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Health Department has made arrangements to provide medical services at 275 locations across the city during Ganeshotsav, with special arrangements planned for the immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi.

According to information received from the PMC, health camps will be organised at major Ganesh mandals and various municipal hospitals across the city to provide medical assistance to devotees. Medical teams comprising doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff will be deployed at various locations during the festival.

At the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Trust, a dedicated health camp has been arranged to provide necessary and emergency medical services to devotees visiting the mandal. A three-bed ICU facility has also been made available at the camp. According to the PMC, two physicians, three medical officers, four nurses and one attendant are working in three shifts to ensure round-the-clock medical assistance. Necessary medicines are also being provided at the camp.

Special arrangements have also been made for the immersion processions. On Sep 25 and 26, ambulances will be stationed at two locations, near Deccan Gymkhana and Natraj Talkies and near Nutan Marathi Vidyalaya on Laxmi Road, until the immersion processions are completed. Each location will have medical personnel and necessary medicines and equipment.

The PMC has also issued instructions to deploy medical teams at various immersion ghats falling under the jurisdiction of the city’s 15 regional offices. Ward medical officers and regional medical officers have been directed to ensure the availability of medical teams at the immersion sites.

According to the PMC, 11 ambulances under the 108 emergency ambulance service have been made available, including five for immersion processions and six at other locations. More than 50 ambulances have been deployed. Additional ambulances have also been arranged through the medical college, Impact Guru Foundation and IHMP Society.

There are 120 hospitals across the city that are providing services and working with the PMC during Ganeshotsav. These hospitals are spread across the city and will also be available during the last two-three days of the festival.

The arrangements followed a review meeting held by the Additional Municipal Commissioner on Sep 10 regarding the Ganesh Arogya Abhiyan 2026, following which instructions were issued to medical officers to ensure health camps and emergency medical services during the festival.

The PMC said that during Ganeshotsav in 2025, around 157 patients were treated at the ICU facility at the Dagdusheth Ganpati Trust, while approximately 3,000 to 3,400 patients received medical treatment and services through the PMC’s external and internal departments during the festival.

On the day of the immersion processions, when large crowds of devotees gathered across the city, around 700 to 800 patients were provided medical treatment and services last year, according to PMC sources.