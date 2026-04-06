Pune: PMC Cracks Down On Illegal Constructions, Clears 18,000 Sq Ft In Kondhwa Budruk - PHOTOS | Sourced

In a major action against unauthorised constructions, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday demolished nearly 18,000 square feet of illegal structures in Kondhwa Budruk.

The demolition drive was carried out in Abhiman Society, near Sarja Hotel Lane and Reliance Fresh Signature, as part of the civic body’s ongoing campaign to curb encroachments across the city. The operation began around 9am following directives issued by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Somnath Bankar.

Chief Security Officer Dr Ramesh Shelar supervised the drive, along with a team of civic officials and engineers, including Vijay Patil, Kiran Desale, Virendra Tilekar, Vikram Kshirsagar and Deputy Engineer Ranjit Mutkule.

According to officials, the action targeted a mix of temporary and permanent structures that had been erected in violation of civic norms.

The demolition was carried out under tight security, with the support of Pune Municipal Police and around 25 personnel from the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF). The civic team deployed three JCB machines, along with gas cutters, breakers, and nearly 40 workers to complete the operation.

Officials said the PMC has intensified its enforcement measures and similar drives will continue in other parts of the city to tackle illegal constructions and ensure planned urban development.

They added that the action sends a strong message that violations of building regulations will not be tolerated.