Pune Horror: Man Kills Wife In Bibwewadi, Tries To Pass It Off As Accident, Arrested | File

Pune: The Bibwewadi Police Station has arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly murdering his wife and trying to pass it off as an accidental fall. The incident came to light after police found inconsistencies in his claim.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Sarika Shubham Ghodke. The accused, Shubham Shrikant Ghodke, was taken into custody following the incident, which took place on the evening of 24th March.

According to police reports, the couple often had arguments as the accused suspected his wife’s character. On the day of the incident, a heated argument broke out between them. In a fit of anger, the accused allegedly assaulted Sarika and later attacked her with a sharp weapon, leaving her seriously injured.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The accused initially told police that Sarika had died after falling from the gallery of their house. However, when officers reached the spot, they found evidence that did not match his version.

Police said the nature of the injuries and the scene raised suspicion. Based on this, the accused was detained for questioning.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, police said. He was later formally arrested and produced before a court.

Officials said further investigation is ongoing to gather more evidence and complete legal procedures in the case.