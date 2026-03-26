Pune: Husband Assaults Wife Over Suspicion, Woman Dies During Treatment In Bibwewadi

Bibwewadi Police Station (Pune City Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pune: A 23-year-old woman died during treatment after she was allegedly brutally assaulted by her husband over suspicion about her character in the Bibwewadi area.

The accused, identified as Shubham Srikanth Ghodke (29), a pan stall owner and resident of Ambikanagar in Upper Indiranagar, Bibwewadi, has been arrested by the police. The deceased has been identified as Sarika Shubham Ghodke (23).

According to police, the incident took place on March 24 at around 4 pm. Sarika’s mother, Genibai Roopsingh Chavan (50), lodged a complaint at the Bibwewadi Police Station.

Police said the accused had been suspecting his wife’s character for several years, which often led to arguments between the couple. On the day of the incident, Shubham returned home and started arguing with Sarika. The argument soon turned violent.

During the assault, he allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon, causing serious injuries to her head, hands and legs. Police said the attack appeared to be an attempt to kill her.

Sarika was rushed to a hospital, where she was undergoing treatment. Initially, police registered a case of attempt to murder and took the accused into custody on Wednesday night.

However, Sarika succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of Thursday. Following her death, police have added murder charges against the accused.

Senior Police Inspector Ashwini Satpute said the case is under investigation and further action will be taken based on findings.