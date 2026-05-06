Pune: PMC Civil Engineering Exam Draws Flak Over Centre Allocation, Low Turnout | File Image

Serious concerns have been raised over the planning and execution of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) civil engineering recruitment examination as barely half of the registered candidates appeared for the test. The exam, which was scheduled for April 22, 23 and 29 across seven centres in Maharashtra, is facing sharp backlash over the manner in which centres have been allotted. Already delayed twice, the process has now triggered serious doubts among candidates about the administration’s intent.

Out of nearly 42,000 applicants, only around 20,000 candidates managed to take the exam conducted for 169 civil engineering posts. The low turnout has sparked widespread criticism, with many alleging that administrative mismanagement deprived thousands of eligible candidates of a fair opportunity.

Initially launched two years ago for 135 posts, it was stalled due to disputes over OBC and EBC reservations. Following a court ruling, the number of vacancies was increased to 169, and fresh applications were invited, pushing the total applicant count to 42,000.

According to candidates, Pune-based aspirants have been allotted examination centres in far-off cities like Nagpur and Nanded, while candidates from those regions have reportedly been assigned centres in Pune. This reverse allocation has left many questioning the logic behind the decision. Apart from Nagpur and Nanded, centres were also set up in Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur and Mumbai.

The situation was further worsened by extreme summer conditions, with temperatures ranging between 40 to 45 degrees Celsius. Many candidates reported difficulties in arranging travel and accommodation at short notice. Owing to the peak holiday season, train and bus reservations were fully booked, making it nearly impossible for many to reach their centres. As a result, a significant number of candidates, despite being willing and eligible, were unable to appear for the examination.

A PMC official said that Pune’s examination infrastructure can accommodate only around 8,000 candidates, while the total number of applicants has reached nearly 23,000.

Srijan Patil, a candidate, said, "We are not convinced. If capacity is an issue, why weren’t nearby cities like Solapur or Nashik prioritised for Pune candidates?”