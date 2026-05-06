Pune: Main Accused Surrenders In Court For BJP Worker's Killing Near Dehu Road, Alleges Fake Encounter Plot By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Pune: Main Accused Surrenders In Court For BJP Worker's Killing In Dehu Road, Alleges Fake Encounter Plot By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police | Sourced

Pune: The main accused in the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Ramesh Reddy has appeared before the Additional Sessions Court in Vadgaon Maval and claimed that he fears a “fake encounter” by the police. Aftab Samir Shaikh submitted a written statement to the court saying his life is in danger and requested judicial custody.

Aftab is the prime accused in the killing of Ramesh Guruswamy Reddy -- a BJP worker who was shot dead in Dehu Road nine days ago. Police said Reddy was murdered because he was opposing the bail of Aftab’s mother and brother, who are currently in jail in connection with another murder case.

Orders To Shoot On Sight…

In his statement to the court, Aftab claimed that investigating officers had told people in contact with him that they had orders to shoot him on sight. He said he feared being killed in an encounter outside the judicial process. He informed the court that he was ready to surrender and requested protection through judicial custody.

Aftab also told the court that he had earlier filed a similar application in a Pune court. However, the application was rejected because the matter did not fall under that court’s jurisdiction. Since the crime was registered under the jurisdiction of the Vadgaon Maval Court, he requested the court to accept his appearance and process his application.

The Murder Had Created Tensions In Dehu Road Area…

The murder of Ramesh Reddy had created tension in the Dehu Road area. According to police, Reddy was attacked around 9 pm on April 28. The accused allegedly tracked his movements before opening fire on him. More than 21 bullets were fired during the attack, making it one of the most brutal crimes reported in the area in recent months.

After the murder, police launched a large-scale search operation for Aftab and his associates. One accused was arrested from Sangvi, while four others were caught by teams of the Pimpri Chinchwad Crime Branch and the Anti-Gunda Squad. However, Aftab had remained absconding until his appearance before the court.

Motive Clear?

Police were also questioning some of Aftab’s relatives and people believed to be in contact with him as part of the investigation.

According to police records, Aftab’s brother Sabir and mother Razia are already in jail in connection with the murder of Ramesh Reddy’s brother, Vikram. Police said Ramesh had strongly opposed their bail plea.

Investigators further said that around three months ago, Aftab had allegedly threatened Ramesh Reddy outside his house. He had reportedly warned that everyone in the family would be killed if his mother and brother were not granted bail. Police believe the threat later turned into the fatal shooting attack.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have not yet made their stance clear regarding the allegations.