Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Key Accused In Kuruli Child Murder Case | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested an absconding accused in the brutal murder of a six-year-old boy in Kuruli, bringing a key breakthrough in a case that shocked the region. The accused, Ram Vinayak Kajewad, was held on Friday (17th April) after evading police for several days.

Police said the child, Avez Mehboob Shaikh, was killed by his mother and her lover on 4th April at around 11:30 pm. The incident took place in a rented room in Kuruli in Khed tehsil of Pune District. The boy was allegedly murdered because the couple saw him as an obstacle to their relationship.

According to investigators, the accused drowned the child by forcing his head into a bucket of water. They then repeatedly hit his head against the wall and floor. After the murder, they tried to pass it off as a natural death.

The boy’s mother, Basrin Mehbub Shaikh, 27, had moved to Pune from Beed district a few months ago. She was living with Kajewad and had brought her son Avez with her. Police said she was already married and had three children.

After the murder, the accused took the child’s body in a car to Dharmapuri in Beed district. They told relatives that the boy had died due to a heart attack. However, the child’s relative, Isak Shaikh, became suspicious and alerted the police.

Post-Mortem Exposed Mother…

The case was first noticed by the Parli Rural Police in Beed. Injuries were found on the child’s body. A post-mortem later confirmed that the death was caused by drowning and not a heart attack. During questioning, the mother confessed to the crime.

She was arrested earlier. Meanwhile, Kajewad fled and remained on the run. Police teams tracked him across different locations, including Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and parts of Beed district, before finally arresting him.

The case is registered at the South Mahalunge MIDC Police Station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. Kajewad was produced before a court and has been remanded to police custody for five days.

Senior officers, including Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey, supervised the operation. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected as police continue to probe the case.