Pune: PMC Cancels Millennium Plaza Parking Contract On FC Road After Finding Hawkers' Goods Stored To Evade Seizure | Representational image

Pune: Amid its ongoing citywide crackdown on illegal encroachments, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cancelled the contract of the operator managing the Millennium Plaza parking lot on FC Road after finding that the facility was being misused to store goods belonging to unauthorised hawkers to help them evade seizure during anti-encroachment drives. The civic administration has also barred the contractor from collecting parking fees from vehicle owners with immediate effect.

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The irregularity came to light during an inspection conducted by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, when the PMC was carrying out a joint anti-encroachment drive along FC Road. During the inspection, officials found that hawkers were shifting and storing their goods inside the Millennium Plaza parking facility to prevent the anti-encroachment squad from confiscating them during enforcement action.

Taking serious note of the contractor’s role in facilitating the unauthorised activity, Ram verbally instructed officials to terminate the contract. Subsequently, the PMC’s project department cancelled the three-year contract awarded to PBP Enterprises on March 24, 2025. The termination came into effect on November 17.

Confirming the action, Dinkar Gojare, Chief Engineer (Project), PMC, said the contractor had violated three conditions of the tender and agreement by allowing the parking facility to be used for purposes other than those for which it was allotted.

Gojare said, “The parking lot was being used for purposes other than its intended use. The contractor violated three conditions of the tender and agreement. The contract has been cancelled, and no parking fee can be collected from vehicle owners.”

The PMC has also prohibited the contractor from collecting any parking charges from motorists using the facility following the cancellation of the agreement.

Read Also Pune Civic Body Sets Target Of Clearing 100 Encroachments A Day

The action comes amid growing complaints about widespread encroachments on footpaths and open spaces outside buildings along FC Road, which have been causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. The civic body had intensified its crackdown by deploying its building development and encroachment departments jointly after the issue was raised during the PMC’s general body meeting.

Municipal Commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram has reiterated that the administration will not tolerate illegal hawking and encroachments and that the ongoing drive is aimed at reclaiming pedestrian spaces and ensuring smoother movement along busy roads.

The cancellation of the parking contract also signals that the PMC intends to take action not only against unauthorised hawkers but also against agencies and contractors found facilitating or supporting illegal activities during its enforcement drives.