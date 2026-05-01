Pune: PMC Approves Meal Allowance Hike For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hostel Students

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Students residing at the Pune Municipal Corporation-run Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Students’ Hostel on Ghole Road will soon receive higher financial support for their meals, following a decision to increase the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) amount for mess expenses.

The proposal to revise the monthly DBT from ₹2,150 to ₹3,200 was placed before the Standing Committee by the civic administration. Confirming the decision, Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said the hike was approved after students raised concerns about the inadequacy of the existing amount amid rising food costs.

The hostel, operated by the Social Development Department of the PMC, currently houses around 400 students pursuing education in various streams. The DBT amount for meals has remained unchanged at ₹2,150 since 2017. However, citing inflation and increased food expenses, students had submitted a representation demanding a monthly allowance of ₹4,150.

Taking into account a Government Resolution issued by the State’s Social Justice and Special Assistance Department on December 26, 2024, which outlines limits for meal allowances, the civic body drafted a proposal to revise the DBT to ₹3,200. Officials believe this decision will provide much-needed relief to the students.

For the financial year 2026-27, a budgetary provision of ₹1.50 crore has been made under various heads of the Social Development Department. At present, with 157 enrolled students, the estimated monthly expenditure stands at approximately ₹5.02 lakh, amounting to an annual expense of around ₹40.19 lakh.

The proposal will now be placed before the general body for final approval. Once cleared, the revised DBT amount will come into effect.