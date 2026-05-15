Pune: PMC Approves Extension Of Riverfront Development Project From Mundhwa To Manjari Budruk | X/@PMCPune

In a major boost to the ongoing Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation efforts, the proposal to extend the riverfront development project from Mundhwa to Manjari Budruk has received approval from Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) Standing Committee.

The move aims to further reduce river pollution, improve flood management and enhance the riverbank infrastructure in the rapidly developing eastern parts of the city.

The proposal was raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Dada Kodre before the Standing Committee, citing the increasing urbanisation and environmental challenges in the Mundhwa-Manjari Budruk stretch. Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale confirmed that the proposal has now been approved.

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At present, rejuvenation work on the Mula River is being carried out in two phases, from Sangam Bridge to Bund Garden (3.70 km) and from Bund Garden to Mundhwa Bridge (5.30 km). According to civic officials, the ongoing work is helping improve sewage management and riverfront beautification.

However, the stretch beyond Mundhwa Bridge towards Manjari Budruk has witnessed rapid urban growth in recent years, leading to rising pollution levels in the river, excessive growth of water hyacinth, and increased flood risks during the monsoon season.

Officials and civic representatives believe that extending the rejuvenation project up to Manjari Budruk on the same model as the current phase will help maintain continuous river cleanliness and improve the health and quality of life of residents in the surrounding areas.

The expansion is also expected to strengthen long-term environmental planning and support sustainable urban development along the river corridor.