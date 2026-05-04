Pune: PMC Approves ₹8.17 Cr For Wagholi Road Development

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved an additional allocation of ₹8.17 crore for the development of a key road stretch in the newly merged Wagholi area, connecting Lexicon School, Mhasoba Temple and Kesnand Road. The proposal received clearance from the Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale.

As the currently available funds of ₹1.50 crore are insufficient, the civic administration has initiated the process of obtaining approval from the general body under Section 72(B) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by expert consultants estimates the total cost of the 18-metre-wide DP road at approximately ₹9.67 crore, necessitating additional funding. The road is considered a crucial link connecting Nagar Road to IV Estate.

During site inspections, officials observed several challenges along the route, including marshy patches, waterlogging and level differences of up to 4-5 metres. The administration has indicated that specialised engineering solutions will be required to execute the project effectively.

The DPR has been prepared by M/s Infraking Consulting Engineers Pvt. Ltd., and the road department has recommended that the project be executed under their guidance to ensure timely completion.

Once completed, the road will bridge a critical missing link between Nagar Road and IV Estate, significantly easing traffic movement in the area and benefiting local residents.

Meanwhile, a proposal has also been put forward to initiate the tendering process for the entire ₹9.67 crore project based on the currently available ₹1.50 crore provision. The project is expected to gain momentum after receiving final approvals.