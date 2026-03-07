Pune: PMC Appeals To Citizens In Newly Merged Villages To Apply For Water Connections | Photo Credit: Pexels

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Water Supply Department has appealed to residents of newly merged villages, particularly in the Lohegaon area, to apply for official water connections to enable the civic body to start supplying water through newly laid pipelines.

The Water Supply Department has issued a press note highlighting that they are currently implementing a water supply scheme in the newly incorporated villages. While some work under the project is still pending, the department is making efforts to provide water directly from the main pipelines in the area to meet the immediate drinking water needs of residents and reduce dependence on water tankers.

The civic body plans to provide water supply in phases. Initially, the supply may be limited, but the department intends to gradually increase it in the future. As part of the ongoing work, the department has kept a half-inch diameter pipe connection outside the ground for citizens to facilitate future tap connections.

Residents have been asked to submit a formal application for tap connections along with the necessary documents at the relevant water supply department offices. For newly constructed buildings that have received construction permission, applications must be submitted online through the PMC services portal.

Applications can be submitted at the following offices: the Executive Engineer’s Office of the SNDT Water Supply Department at Karve Road, the Chatungi Water Supply Department on Ferguson College Road in Shivajinagar, the Swargate Water Supply Department office near Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch, and the Bund Garden Water Supply Department office at Koregaon Park.

Officials stated that once the tap connection is approved and the required charges are paid to the PMC treasury, the water supply will be started. The department has also suggested that if residents of an entire street apply together, it will be easier to start the water supply for that area.

The PMC has warned citizens not to use water from the pipelines without completing the legal process. If any illegal connection is found, the tap connection will be closed, and legal action will be taken against the concerned individual.

Citizens have also been advised not to fall prey to middlemen and to deal only with authorised officials of the Water Supply Department. Information regarding the required documents for pipe connections is available at the concerned water supply offices, at the PMC main building in Shivajinagar, and on the official PMC website.