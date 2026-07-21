Pune: PMC Announces Water Supply Shutdown In Several East Pune Localities On July 23 Due To Pipeline Relocation | File Photo I Representational Image

Pune: Water supply to several areas in east Pune will remain suspended on July 23 as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) undertakes the relocation of a major water pipeline and maintenance work at the Holkar Water Treatment Plant.

According to PMC officials, regular water supply will remain shut throughout the day on Wednesday. Residents in the affected areas are expected to receive delayed and low-pressure water supply on July 24, after the work is completed.

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The shutdown is required to shift a main trunk water pipeline at Bhakti Shakti Chowk in Nigdi, located within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits. Maintenance work at the Holkar Water Treatment Plant will also be carried out at the same time.

Areas under the Bund Garden Water Supply Division that will be affected include Mhaske Vasti, Ganesh Nagar (Bopkhel), Kalas Malwadi, Jadhavwadi, parts of Vishrantwadi, Sanjay Park, Burma Shell area, Airport and nearby localities, parts of Kharadi, Hari Ganga Society, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Society, Ahilyanagar, Manik Nagar, Samrat Society, Social Welfare Hostel, Health Bhavan, Shantinagar, Bharat Nagar, Katrajwadi, Pratik Nagar, JCD Park, Vrindavan Society, Uttam Township, Mittal Society, Dream Society, Jadhav Nagar, Panchsheel Nagar, Shramik Nagar, Kamgar Nagar and Chandrama Nagar.

Water supply will also remain affected in areas under the Chatushrungi Water Supply Division, including Khadki Cantonment Board, the Ammunition Factory area, Mula Road and Bhoite Vasti.

The civic body has advised residents in the affected areas to store enough water before the shutdown and use it carefully during the disruption. PMC said the work is part of efforts to strengthen the city's water distribution system and minimise such interruptions in the future.