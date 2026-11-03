Pune: PM Narendra Modi Highlights Metro Expansion Since 2014, Assures Drought-Hit Maharashtra Farmers Of Support

PM Narendra Modi Highlights Metro Expansion Since 2014, Assures Drought-Hit Maharashtra Farmers Of Support | Anand Chaini

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted India's rapid expansion of Metro connectivity since 2014 and said the network had grown from around 238 km to more than 1,200 km over the past 12 years. He was speaking during the inauguration of Pune Metro Line 3 (Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar) and the launch of other Metro connectivity projects worth around ₹21,800 crore. Addressing the gathering virtually, Modi said the expansion of Pune's Metro network would improve connectivity between older parts of the city and its newly developed areas.

He said better public transport would save commuters' time, improve productivity and contribute to the country's economic growth. "Today is one such special occasion for the people of Pune. I am delighted to dedicate Pune Metro Line 3 and other Metro connectivity projects to the people," Modi said. He also highlighted the role of public transport in improving the quality of life in growing cities. According to him, Metro connectivity has become an important measure of a city's competitiveness and its ability to provide better facilities to residents.

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Metro Services Now Available In 26 Cities

Comparing the country's Metro network before and after 2014, Modi said only five Indian cities had Metro connectivity before the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came to power. He said Metro services were now available in 26 cities, with more than one crore people travelling by Metro across the country every day.

Modi said India was now among the world's top three countries in terms of Metro network expansion. He also highlighted Maharashtra's progress in Metro infrastructure. According to him, the state had around 15-20 km of operational Metro corridors when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government came to power in Maharashtra in 2014. The operational network has now increased to around 174 km, with another 291 km under construction.

He said the expansion was also creating employment opportunities through the construction and implementation of infrastructure projects.

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Pune Metro Line 3 Developed Under PPP Model

Modi also highlighted the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model used to develop Pune Metro Line 3. He said the project showed how the government and private sector could work together to develop major infrastructure facilities.

The 23.2-km Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar corridor connects the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park with central Pune. It has 23 stations and has been developed at a cost of around ₹8,313 crore.

Modi recalled laying the foundation stone for the first phase of Pune Metro around 10 years ago. He said the latest expansion would further improve connectivity across the city.

He added that the government wanted to develop cities as major economic growth centres and urged people to contribute to the vision of a developed India.

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Modi Assures Drought-Hit Farmers Of Support

Moving beyond the infrastructure announcements, Modi also addressed Maharashtra's ongoing drought situation and acknowledged the difficulties faced by farmers.

He said he was aware of the challenges farmers faced and noted that the Maharashtra Government had extended assistance to affected families.

"I want to assure everyone: do not worry. We stand with you," he said.

With Diwali approaching, the Prime Minister appealed to citizens to remember farmers during the festive season and ensure that they were not left out of the celebrations.

"This is the festive season, and we must remember our farmers. They too should be able to experience the happiness and joy of festivals. Ensuring that they are not left behind is our collective social responsibility," Modi said.

He expressed confidence that the state would overcome the difficult situation.

Nearly 50 Crore People Lifted Out Of Poverty, Claims Modi

Modi also spoke about India's economic growth and poverty reduction over the past decade. He claimed that nearly 50 crore people had been lifted out of poverty in the last 10-12 years.

He said India continued to record strong economic growth despite global challenges and was making progress in improving the living conditions of its citizens.

The Prime Minister said the government was now transferring assistance directly to beneficiaries, reducing the scope for corruption and ensuring that welfare benefits reached the intended recipients.

He also referred to completing 25 years as the head of a government, marking his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister from 2001 and his subsequent tenure as Prime Minister.

Modi said his government's approach had focused on empowering poor families by improving access to basic facilities and giving them the confidence to overcome poverty.