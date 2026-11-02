Pune: International Cyber Fraud Racket Operating From Dubai Busted | Sourced

Pune: In a major operation, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police arrested the main suspect in a cyber fraud network allegedly operating from Dubai with the assistance of Interpol. Police said the suspect, in collusion with Chinese cybercriminals, siphoned off crore of rupees through mule bank accounts.

So far, police have arrested three suspects in the case. The main suspect has been identified as Sumant alias Nanu Ravindra Dasre (26), a resident of Nigdi Pradhikaran, Pune. His associates, Tushar Amraram Choudhary (29), a resident of More Vasti in Chikhali, and Adarsh Santosh Waghmare (27), a resident of Akurdi, Pune, have also been arrested.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar, a total of 93 cases related to online fraud and the use of fake bank accounts have been registered with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.

While investigating a gang allegedly supplying bank accounts in a case registered at the Cyber Police Station, police arrested Choudhary and Waghmare. During interrogation, investigators found that the two allegedly opened accounts in various banks and shared their details with Dasre, who was based in Dubai.

Dasre allegedly routed proceeds from cyber fraud into these accounts. After deducting a commission, Choudhary and Waghmare transferred the remaining amount to Dubai through automated teller machines (ATMs) and cash deposit machines (CDMs).

Arrested with Help of Look Out Circular and Interpol

Under the guidance of Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey, police issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Dasre.

Based on the LOC and with Interpol's assistance, authorities detained Dasre in Dubai. After his deportation, Assistant Police Inspector Praveen Swami and his team took him into custody at Mumbai airport, brought him to the Cyber Police Station and formally arrested him.

Partnership with Chinese Cybercriminals

Initial interrogation revealed that Dasre allegedly began working for a salary of 6,000 dirhams, making calls and sending messages as part of share-trading and task-based fraud schemes. He also received a 4% commission on the amounts obtained from victims.

Later, he allegedly obtained international cards from Chinese suspects and used them to purchase expensive goods at shopping malls.

After learning how the cyber fraud operation worked, Dasre allegedly entered into a partnership with the Chinese suspects and began receiving a 20% share of the fraud proceeds.

Police said he had acquired more than 150 bank accounts through Choudhary and Waghmare for the operation.

During interrogation, Dasre reportedly admitted to earning more than ₹1 crore through the network.

Police said cases had previously been registered against him at police stations in Hyderabad, Telangana, and Kalewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

A court has remanded Dasre in police custody. Investigators are examining the alleged call centre operating in Dubai and attempting to identify his other associates.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Police Commissioner Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Additional Police Commissioner Sarang Awad, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar and Assistant Police Commissioner Rohini Banker.

Senior Police Inspector Ravikiran Nale and Police Inspector Digambar Gaikwad led the operation, which involved Assistant Police Inspectors Praveen Swami and Vaibhav Patil, Police Sub-Inspector Rohit Dolas, Sagar Poman, Prakash Katkade, Vidya Patil and police personnel Deepak Bhosale, Nitesh Bichewar, Deva Waghmare, Atul Lokhande, Swapnil Khanse, Shrikant Kabule, Madhav Arote, Sopan Bodhwad and Dipali Chavan.