Pune: Pimpri Police Book Man After Disabled Wife Alleges Assault & Threat To Kill | Sourced

Pune: Pimpri police have registered a case against a man after his wife, a woman with a disability, allegedly complained that he assaulted her, attempted to disfigure her face and tried to kill her, according to Senior Police Inspector Rupali Bobade.

Police have also invoked provisions of the Information Technology Act after the woman allegedly complained that the suspect recorded videos of her while she was naked. Bobade, who is in charge of Pimpri police station, said the case was registered based on the woman’s complaint and statement. Police have taken the suspect into custody, she said.

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The woman also alleged that her hair was cut during the incidents. Asked about the reason, Bobade said the investigation had not yet established why it was done.

“The exact reason will emerge after the investigation,” Bobade said, adding that no specific reason had come to light so far.

Police said relevant legal provisions were invoked based on the woman’s statement. The exact sections of law were not provided in the material available.

Couple had been living together for six years

According to statements recorded by police, the woman and the suspect had married in a temple by exchanging garlands. Both had previously been married to other partners, Bobade said.

The couple had been living together for around six years, according to police. A dispute had been ongoing between them for about eight months before the complaint was lodged.

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Police are also verifying information that the suspect may previously have been externed from the area. Bobade said the exact details of his externment status were being checked.

The allegations against the suspect are part of the complaint and remain subject to investigation. Police have taken him into custody in connection with the case.