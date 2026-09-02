Pune: Two-Day International Research Paper Conference At DY Patil College Of Engineering, Akurdi

Two-Day International Research Paper Conference At DY Patil College Of Engineering, Akurdi | Sourced

Pune: An IEEE International Conference on Electronics, Computing, Communication and Networking Automation Technologies (ICEC2NT-2026) will be held at DY Patil College of Engineering, Akurdi, on Sep 3 and 4, 2026, Principal Dr P Malathi said.

A total of 250 research papers will be presented during the conference. Students, faculty members and researchers from various states of India, along with several research scholars from abroad, will present their research at the conference.

Eminent dignitaries from different countries will attend the conference, including Chief Guest Dr Manish Bali, Senior Director and Head, Semiconductor and AI CoE, UST Global, Bengaluru, and Guest of Honour Mayur Koulavkar, Head, India Operations, Tenstorrent Inc., Bengaluru.

The keynote speakers include Prof Bhuvan Unhelkar, Professor, University of South Florida, USA; Prof Ezendu Ariwa, Professor, University of Wales, United Kingdom; Ashish Shah, Director R&D, IGT-Mobile Surgery, Philips India Ltd., Pune; Dr Faruk Kazi, Professor, VJTI, Mumbai and Director R&D, University of Mumbai; Dr Amar Buchade, Chair, IEEE Pune Section; and Trustee Tejas Patil.

With the presence of these distinguished guests, the conference will facilitate the exchange of new ideas, research and knowledge in the field of technology. Campus Director Rear Admiral Amit Vikram (Retd.) said the conference would particularly benefit students of core branches such as Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering through exposure to applications of computer and IT branches.

Dr P Malathi, Dr B B Musmade, Dr Rutuja Deshmukh and Dr Preeti Patil will handle the key responsibilities of the conference.

Guidance for the successful organisation of the conference is being provided by Chairman of DY Patil Akurdi Campus Satej Patil, Trustee of Dr DY Patil Pratishthan Tejas Patil, Sneha Tejas Patil and Director of DY Patil Educational Complex Rear Admiral Amit Vikram (Retd.).