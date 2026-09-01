Pune: PMC & German Delegation Discuss City-To-City Partnership, European Market Access | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and cities in Germany’s Frankfurt Rhine-Main region on Tuesday discussed a long-term partnership in urban development, transportation, waste management, technology, innovation, startups and MSME development, with a key focus on helping Pune-based businesses enter the German and wider European markets.

A delegation comprising representatives from the German cities of Raunheim, Rüsselsheim and Kelsterbach, along with members of the German-Indian Business Alliance (GIBA), met PMC officials to explore city-to-city and twin-city partnerships. The proposed cooperation will also focus on business ties, knowledge exchange and people-to-people relations.

PMC Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, who welcomed the delegation, said Pune and Germany’s long-standing relationship could be strengthened through wider cooperation. “This is an important opportunity to add broader and more effective cooperation to the long-standing relations between Pune and Germany. The Pune Municipal Corporation is keen to develop long-term partnerships in areas such as technology, urban development, waste management, transportation and cultural exchange,” Nagpure said.

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said Pune’s rapid urban growth made international expertise and technology important for addressing civic challenges. “Germany has consistently played a guiding role for India in technology, innovation and industry. Pune has a strong ecosystem of education, IT, startups, manufacturing and skilled manpower. Therefore, there are significant opportunities for cooperation with German cities in areas such as artificial intelligence, urban governance, transportation, waste management and city planning,” he said.

He added, “German experience in urban transportation, waste management, technology and governance could help Pune tackle issues related to urbanisation, including transport, water supply, waste management and infrastructure.”

Raunheim Mayor David Rendel said the Frankfurt Rhine-Main region and Pune had considerable potential for cooperation in innovation, technology and economic development. “Our objective is to further strengthen relations among our companies, institutions and citizens. We are working towards building a strategic partnership based on trust, economic cooperation, innovation and meaningful participation. We hope today’s meeting will mark the beginning of concrete and long-term cooperation,” Rendel said.

A major proposal discussed was a 12-month European market access programme for selected Pune MSMEs. It will provide market assessment, feasibility studies, Germany and European market-entry strategies, guidance on setting up businesses in Germany, links with potential customers and business partners, technology partnerships and networking opportunities.

Waste management and the circular economy were other key agenda items, including waste segregation, recycling, waste-to-energy, biogas, sustainable waste processing and efficient resource use. Discussions also covered urban planning, sustainable infrastructure, modern transport systems and mobility.

The two sides identified four priority areas: MSME development and European market access; waste management and circular economy; urban planning and infrastructure; and urban transportation and mobility. They also agreed in principle to identify concrete projects, prepare joint programmes, establish institutional mechanisms and appoint nodal officers or teams for coordination.

The German delegation included GIBA president Selvakumar Periyasamy, CEO Nirmal Raman Kannaiyan, Rhine-Main Innovation Hub CEO Stefan Witteck and Expandeers India partner Charudatta Pandey. PMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Puneet Kaur, along with senior civic officials, also participated in the meeting.