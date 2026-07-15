Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad PSI Caught Red-Handed Accepting ₹3 Lakh Bribe Inside Police Station; ACB Arrests Officer

Dighi Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday caught a police sub-inspector (PSI) posted at Dighi Police Station allegedly accepting a Rs 3 lakh bribe inside the police station premises. The accused officer has been taken into custody.

The arrested officer has been identified as Chaitali Balasaheb Gapat (35), a PSI attached to Dighi Police Station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC).

Details Of The Trap…

According to the ACB officials, PSI Gapat had initially demanded Rs 8 lakh from a 42-year-old complainant to file a ‘B’ final report in a criminal case registered against him, help him in the case and extend assistance in the future. The complainant approached the ACB on 14th July.

The ACB carried out a verification of the complaint on 15th July. During the verification, the accused allegedly negotiated the amount and agreed to accept Rs 3 lakh.

Investigation Underway…

Later the same day, the ACB laid a trap at Dighi Police Station. At around 5.49 pm, Gapat was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 3 lakh from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses.

The accused officer has been taken into custody. A case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, is being registered against her at Dighi Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

The operation was carried out by the Pune ACB under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardeshpande, Additional Superintendent of Police Ajit Patil and Additional Superintendent of Police Arjun Bhosale. Police Inspector Suhas Hattekar led the trap operation, while Police Inspector Mithun Mhatre is investigating the case.

Another Similar Incident Days Before…

The latest action comes just two days after another ACB case involving the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. On July 13, the ACB booked Assistant Police Inspector (API) Tanaji Kadam of Chakan North Police Station for allegedly demanding a ₹5 lakh bribe from a land dealer after initially seeking ₹10 lakh to settle two complaint applications. That case was registered at Nigdi Police Station following an ACB verification.

With the two cases surfacing within 48 hours, the Pune ACB has intensified its crackdown on alleged corruption within the Pimpri-Chinchwad police force.

The ACB has appealed to citizens to immediately report any public servant or intermediary demanding a bribe beyond the prescribed government fee by contacting the Anti-Corruption Bureau.