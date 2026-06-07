Police Constable & Home Guard Caught Accepting ₹10,000 Bribe In Beed | FPJ Photo

Beed: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday caught a police constable and a home guard allegedly accepting a ₹10,000 bribe at Neknoor Police Station in the Beed district.

The accused have been identified as Police Constable Dattatraya Sahebrao Balwant (41) and Home Guard Rashid Dagdukha Pathan (52), both attached to the police station.

According to ACB officials, the bribe was demanded from a 40-year-old man who needed official police documents to process an insurance claim following the death of his father in a road accident.

The complainant's father was injured in a motorcycle accident on March 6 and later died during treatment on March 26. When the complainant approached the police station for the required records, Constable Balwant allegedly demanded ₹15,000 and later agreed to accept ₹10,000 after negotiations.

Instead of paying the money, the complainant approached the Jalna unit of the ACB and lodged a complaint.

The ACB verified the complaint and laid a trap on June 6. During the operation, Balwant allegedly instructed the complainant to hand over the money to Home Guard Pathan. ACB officials then caught Pathan red-handed while accepting the bribe amount.

The agency seized the tainted cash, additional money found during the operation and mobile phones belonging to the accused. The devices have been sent for further examination.

House searches are underway, and the process of registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act is in progress. Officials said both accused will be formally arrested after legal procedures are completed.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Madhuri Kedar Kangane and Additional Superintendent of Police Shashikant Singare.