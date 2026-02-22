Beed: Parli Vaijnath Tehsildar Detained By ACB For Alleged ₹50,000 Bribe Demand | Sourced

Beed: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken a tehsildar from Parli Vaijnath into custody for allegedly demanding a bribe to issue a solvency certificate required for court bail purposes, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Sopan Chitampalle, said in a press release on Friday.

According to the release, the accused, Venkatesh Baburao Munde (47), serving as Tehsildar at Parli Vaijnath in Beed district, allegedly demanded Rs50,000 from a complainant for issuing a solvency certificate of Rs7 lakh.

The ACB stated that the complainant approached the bureau and lodged a complaint. During verification, the accused reportedly indicated the demand by writing the amount on a slip of paper. After negotiations, the amount was allegedly reduced, and the officer agreed to accept Rs20,000.

The ACB laid traps on Feb 11 and Feb 16, but the accused did not accept the money on either occasion. A third attempt was made on Feb 17, during which the officer allegedly avoided accepting the bribe after suspecting the complainant and accompanying witnesses.

Following the complaint and verification of the demand, the ACB detained the officer and initiated the process of registering a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Parli Vaijnath City Police Station on Feb 20.

During a personal search, officials seized two mobile phones, an Apple handset valued at Rs50,000 and a Samsung handset valued at Rs30,000. Searches at the accused’s residence were also underway.

Sopan Chitampalle was the Trap Officer, while Samadhan Kavade was the Investigation Officer.

Suresh Sangle, Pandurang Kachgunde, Anil Shelke, Machhindra Beedkar, Amol Kharwade, Avinash Gavali, Pradeep Survase, Santosh Rathod, Rajkumar Aghav, Bibhishan Sangle, Sachin Kale and Ganesh Mhetre carried out the raid.

Officials have appealed to citizens to report any instance of government officials demanding illegal gratification beyond prescribed fees for public services.