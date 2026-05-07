Pune: Constable Caught By ACB While Accepting Rs 1.5 Lakh Bribe After Already Taking Rs 5 Lakh | File Photo (Representational Image)

Pune: Even as Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has been taking a strict stand against corruption and illegal collections within the police force, another bribery case has brought embarrassment to the Pune Police Department.

Within days of action being taken against several tainted officers, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) trapped a police constable while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. Officials said the constable had already taken Rs 5 lakh earlier in the same case.

The accused has been identified as Ganesh Shahaji Kaspate (40), attached to Koregaon Park Police Station. He lives at Shankar Suman Heights in Bhekarainagar, Fursungi.

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According to ACB officials, the complainant’s employer was facing a cheque bounce case in a Hyderabad court, where a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him. Police constable Kaspate allegedly demanded and accepted Rs 5 lakh on March 3, 2026, in return for not executing the warrant and helping the accused avoid arrest.

Later, on May 1, Kaspate allegedly contacted the complainant again and claimed that the warrant had been reissued. He then allegedly demanded another Rs 2.5 lakh to help the accused avoid arrest once more. Since the complainant’s employer was unwell, the complainant personally met the constable regarding the matter.

The complainant later approached the ACB on May 5 and filed a complaint regarding the repeated demand for bribe money. During verification, ACB officials found that Kaspate had allegedly admitted to earlier accepting Rs 5 lakh and later negotiating the fresh demand from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Following the complaint, the ACB laid a trap near a paan stall outside Sulax Kalpataru Garden Society on Boat Club Road. On Wednesday afternoon, Kaspate was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1.5 lakh from the complainant.

Officials said the accused created a scene during the operation. He allegedly bit the complainant on the chest, pushed him and tried to escape from the spot.

According to ACB officials, Kaspate also obstructed government work while attempting to flee. However, he was eventually overpowered and taken into custody.

A case has been registered against him at Koregaon Park Police Station, and he has been arrested. Further investigation into the matter is underway.