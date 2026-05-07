Pune: 62 Guests Fall Ill After Consuming Food At A Wedding In Purandar

Pune: 62 Guests Fall Ill After Consuming Food At Wedding In Purandar | Sourced

Pune: A wedding celebration in Purandar turned into a health emergency after around 62 guests reportedly suffered from suspected food poisoning after attending a marriage function in Supe village, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on May 3 during a wedding attended by hundreds of relatives and guests. The bride was from Nazare Supe village, while the groom belonged to Somurdi village. Lunch was served in the afternoon, after which guests returned home.

Later in the night, several guests began complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain and nausea. Health officials said many of those affected had consumed food items, including rabdi, gulab jamun, dal and vegetables, served at the function.

Out of the 62 people who fell sick, at least 28 had to be admitted to hospitals for treatment. The remaining guests were treated on an outpatient basis and later discharged. Officials said the highest number of cases was reported from Somurdi village, where 31 people fell ill, and 20 of them required hospitalisation.

Medical teams from Belsar Primary Health Centre and Garade sub-centre were sent to the affected villages after the number of patients increased. Those with serious symptoms were shifted to hospitals in Saswad and nearby private medical facilities. Twelve patients from Nazare Supe were treated through home visits and outpatient care.

Taluka Health Officer Dr Vikram Kale said health teams immediately carried out door-to-door surveys and provided treatment to affected residents. He added that the situation is now under control and no new cases have been reported so far.

Officials from the Food and Drug Administration also visited the villages to investigate the matter. However, they were unable to collect food samples for testing as the leftover food had already been disposed of.