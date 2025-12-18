Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Drug & Liquor Rackets, Seize Contraband Worth ₹26 Lakh

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Logo | Representational Image | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a coordinated series of operations conducted across the Pimpri-Chinchwad city over the last 48 hours, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested four individuals involved in the illegal sale of narcotics and country-made liquor. These operations, carried out in Talegaon Dabhade, Alandi, Pimpri, and Mahalunge MIDC, resulted in the seizure of contraband and assets valued at over Rs 26 lakh.

MD Seized in Talegaon Dabhade

The most significant bust occurred in Talegaon Dabhade on Wednesday night, where police intercepted a luxury car at Manohar Nagar. Acting on a tip-off, officers apprehended 22-year-old Om Ravindra Abhale, who had illegal narcotics with him. Police suspected him, and when detained, he confessed. Talegaon Police have recovered 39.89 grams of mephedrone (MD).

Along with the synthetic drugs, the police seized an MG Hector car and a mobile phone, with the total value of the confiscated items estimated at Rs 24.47 lakh. A complaint was filed by Police Sub-Inspector Mukesh Mohare. Police said that investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the high-value drugs.

Ganja Busted in Alandi & Pimpri

In a separate incident on Wednesday evening, the Alandi police arrested 35-year-old Lavkush Suresh near the Satvai Mata Temple on the Alandi-Markal road. The suspect, a native of Uttar Pradesh currently residing in Solu in Khed Tehsil, was found in possession of 1.68 kilograms of marijuana (ganja) worth approximately Rs 80,536.

Police Constable Sanjay Jadhav registered the FIR after the suspect was caught waiting in an open field to distribute the narcotics. Alandi Police have detained the suspect, and currently, he is being questioned about where he secured the narcotics. Police suspect he is a habitual seller with many clients who consume the banned drug.

Simultaneously, the Anti-Narcotics Cell intensified its efforts in the Pimpri area, arresting 43-year-old Arjun Shivlal Pardeshi on Tuesday night. Pardeshi was caught on Link Road in Bhat Nagar with 1.36 kilograms of marijuana and a sum of cash totalling Rs 68,400.

Preliminary questioning revealed that the drugs were allegedly supplied to him for sale by a woman identified as Kavita. The Pimpri police are currently tracking the supplier to dismantle the local distribution network.

Raid On Liquor Kiln In Mahalunge MIDC

The crackdown extended to the production of illegal alcohol in the Mahalunge MIDC area. On Wednesday afternoon, police raided a location behind the Sarthi Greentech Company in Waghjai Nagar, where 21-year-old Sagar Vinod Chauhan was found illegally manufacturing and selling country-made liquor.

Officers seized 175 litres of the illicit brew, which was valued at Rs 17,500. Charges have been framed against Chauhan at the Mahalunge MIDC police station. Police said that they continue to monitor the industrial belt for bootlegging activities.