Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge Receives Death Threat Call; Accused Detained

PCMC Mayor Ravi Landge | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge received a death threat through a phone call made to the ‘Samadhan’ helpline of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) on Tuesday afternoon. Police later detained the caller and found that he was allegedly suffering from mental distress and depression.

According to police, the threatening call was received around 4 pm on Tuesday. The caller allegedly threatened to kill Mayor Ravi Landge, prompting the police to immediately begin a technical investigation to trace the source of the call.

Accused Identified…

The accused was identified as Ashish Jamdade, a resident of Chikhali. Police tracked him through his mobile phone number and later detained him for questioning. Officials said Jamdade works as a security guard at a company in the Bhosari MIDC area.

After being brought to the Bhosari Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate), Jamdade was questioned by police officials. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted that he had made the threatening call while under depression. Police also spoke to his relatives and neighbours during the inquiry.

‘Mental Condition Was Unstable’

Investigators said it became clear during the probe that his mental health condition was unstable and that the threat was not linked to any criminal conspiracy. Following the inquiry, the police let him go after issuing a strict warning.

Speaking about the incident, Mayor Ravi Landge said the accused had met him twice around two years ago regarding some work related to sports activities. He added that there had been no contact with him since then.

Police Action…

Landge said the man appeared to have issued the threat because of his deteriorating mental condition. He also stated that since the caller had directly contacted the police helpline, no formal case was registered against him.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Shivaji Pawar confirmed that an anonymous call was received on the Samadhan helpline and that the local police acted immediately to trace and detain the person involved.