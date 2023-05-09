Pune petrol dealers face CNG shortage; blame Torrent Gas |

In Pune, the Petrol Dealers Association has expressed their worry regarding the shortage of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supply from Torrent Gas to pumps in the district. This issue has been persisting for the past month without any resolution, according to Dhruv Ruparel, the association's president. As a result, customers have been inconvenienced and have had to leave without filling CNG due to dry pumps for 8-14 hours daily, impacting all offline pumps in the district.

Ruparel has reported that Torrent Gas executives have been informed of the issue but have taken no action. Dealers had no choice but to raise their concerns with the district supply officer and officials from the Oil Marketing Companies (OMC). The association has urged the administration to take action against Torrent Gas for the shortage of CNG in rural Pune.

The shortage of CNG not only affects customers but also causes dealers to suffer business losses. The association has emphasized that Torrent Gas must take responsibility for the issue and restore CNG supply to the pumps as soon as possible. The authorities have yet to respond to the association's request for action.