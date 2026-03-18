Pune: Pedestrian Subway Approved At Hadapsar-Kaleborate Nagar Railway Crossing

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To improve pedestrian safety and to reduce congestion, the Standing Committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved the construction of an underground pedestrian subway at Kaleborate Nagar (Gate No. 6) on the Hadapsar–Kaleborate Nagar Road, along the Pune–Miraj Railway Line.



The project is estimated to cost Rs 5.37 crore, and the work will be executed by the railway authorities. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will provide the funds in phases. Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale confirmed that the proposal has received official approval and the necessary financial provisions have been cleared.

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The need for the subway dates back a long time, as schools are located on both sides of the railway crossing, leading to the movement of students and parents throughout the day. Frequent closure of the railway gate due to trains often results in severe congestion, forcing pedestrians to cross the tracks, posing serious safety risks. Ambulances have also been reported to get stuck at this crossing.



There are plans to construct a flyover at the location, and technical challenges due to the narrow road are expected to delay the project. In the interim, the subway has been proposed as a practical solution to ensure safer pedestrian movement.

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The municipal budget had already marked Rs 2 crore for the project, with the remaining funds to be allocated to the railways in phases. Construction work will start once the funds are transferred.



Once completed, the subway is expected to reduce congestion at the crossing and provide much-needed relief to local residents, students and daily commuters.