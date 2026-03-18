Pune Traffic Set To Worsen As Vishrantwadi Flyover Work Enters Crucial Junction Phase | X/@DEVESHS67071822

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is under pressure to complete the ongoing grade separator and flyover project at Vishrantwadi junction within the next two months before the monsoon sets in. However, commuters are already grappling with heavy congestion due to barricading, and the situation may worsen as authorities plan to introduce traffic diversions to speed up the remaining work.

According to PMC sources, construction has now reached the main junction, making it necessary to clear carriageways and implement diversions to facilitate progress. The civic body has approached the traffic police to devise a suitable traffic management plan, including possible road closures in the coming days.

Officials stated that the project can only be completed on time if these diversions are implemented. A PMC official said that work has been progressing slowly due to space constraints and continuous vehicular movement. “Around 68% of the project has been completed, but key work at the junction is still pending. Progress could have been faster if more space was available, though shutting down the entire chowk remains a challenge,” the official explained.

The administration is reportedly looking at diversion models similar to those implemented at University Chowk during recent infrastructure work. Meanwhile, local representatives have indicated that a joint meeting will soon be held with officials to finalise a plan and prioritise completion of the project.

Commuters, however, have urged authorities to carefully plan traffic diversions before restricting vehicle movement at the busy junction. Vishrantwadi chowk sees traffic from multiple areas, including Alandi, Phugewadi RTO, Tingrenagar, and Dhanori, making it a critical transit point.