Pune: PCMC’s Rs 75 Lakh Security Guard Proposal Triggers Political Storm In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A proposal to spend nearly Rs 75 lakh on private security guards for key office bearers of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has triggered sharp criticism and public debate, especially at a time when the civic body is repeatedly citing financial difficulties and implementing cost-cutting measures.

The proposal is expected to come up for approval before the Standing Committee on Wednesday (13th May). According to civic officials, the administration has proposed appointing nine private security guards for the chairperson of the Standing Committee, the leader of the House, the leader of the opposition and the deputy mayor.

About The Plan…

The guards are proposed to be appointed through the government-approved organisation Maharashtra Ex-Servicemen Corporation Ltd (MESCO). Officials stated that each guard would cost around Rs 34,650 per month, taking the total expenditure over two years to approximately Rs 74.84 lakh.

The proposal has sparked criticism from political observers and residents, who questioned the timing and necessity of such spending when the municipal corporation is facing financial strain.

Critics have also raised concerns over the administration’s decision to move ahead with the arrangement without a tender process. They pointed out that tenders and procedural rules are strictly followed for development works and civic projects, but an exception appears to have been made in this case.

The issue has gained attention because the municipal corporation had recently introduced austerity measures, citing pressure on its finances. Restrictions had reportedly been imposed even on small expenses such as tea and refreshments during meetings, while officials repeatedly spoke about reducing unnecessary expenditure.

Decision Leads To Public Resentment…

Against this backdrop, the proposal for spending lakhs on security arrangements for office bearers has led to public resentment. Citizens and opposition voices have questioned how a civic body struggling with financial constraints can allocate such a large amount for security personnel.

Residents have also pointed to several unresolved civic problems in the city, including poor road conditions, irregular water supply, waste management issues, delays in development projects and gaps in public healthcare facilities. Many projects, they said, are already progressing slowly due to a lack of funds.

The proposal has also reignited debate over what critics describe as a growing “VIP culture” in local governance. Some social activists argued that elected representatives are expected to remain accessible to citizens and directly engage with public issues rather than creating barriers through heavy security arrangements.

Questions Raised…

Questions are also being raised over whether taxpayers’ money should be used for such expenditure when discussions on possible tax hikes and additional revenue generation are already underway.

Political circles in the city are now closely watching whether the proposal receives approval in the Standing Committee meeting or faces resistance from members. However, the controversy has already intensified the larger debate over public spending priorities within the municipal corporation.