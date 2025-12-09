Pune: PCMC Focuses On Holistic Student Development, Appoints Art Teachers In All 105 Primary Schools | World Bank (Representative Pic)

Pune: To provide equal educational facilities to students and promote their creative development through art education, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has appointed art teachers in its 105 primary schools. A total of 105 primary schools are functioning in the city under the Primary Education Department of the PCMC.

Of these, art teachers have been appointed in 87 Marathi medium, 14 Urdu medium, two Hindi medium and two English medium schools. In the last academic year, 17 art teachers were working in 34 schools of the Municipal Corporation. By observing the talents of the students and with the aim of giving more strength to art education, this year the Education Department has appointed art teachers in all 105 schools. In order to prevent academic loss of students and to provide them with qualitative and cultural education, art teachers have been appointed in all schools on a joint honorarium.

“Since art is very important for the personality development of students, regular guidance in the fields of painting, handicrafts, drawing, drama, craft, and others has now become possible. Through this, students will have more opportunities to participate in school competitions, exhibitions, workshops and various activities,” said Sangeeta Bangar, Administrative Officer, Primary Education Department, PCMC.

“The goal of the Municipal Corporation is to provide encouragement, direction and opportunities to students in the field of art, and this decision will create an atmosphere of creativity in the city's schools. The presence of art teachers will help increase the imagination, observation and confidence of children, as well as give more momentum to their participation in the cultural field,” she added.

“The overall development of students is the focus of the Municipal Corporation. Art education is important for the emotional and intellectual development of children. With the availability of art teachers in every school, children will get a platform to express themselves. Art teachers will increase the energy of creativity in schools, and the latent skills of students will come to light, said,” said Mamta Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of the Education Department of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Achievements of Municipal Corporation students in the field of art

In the national level Creative Quotient Art Competition organised by the prestigious ‘Museum of Solutions’ (MuSo) organisation in Mumbai, the paintings of two students of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation-run Schools have been selected from more than 500 competitors from across the state.

In addition, the artworks of 25 students of the Municipal Corporation have got the opportunity to be exhibited at the global level. Also, the Municipal Corporation students have participated enthusiastically in the Elementary and Intermediate painting examinations conducted by the Directorate of Arts of the Government of Maharashtra, and a hundred per cent pass rate is recorded every year. I

Moreover, the selection of four schools of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for the prestigious art festival organised in Mumbai has received significant appreciation for the quality of art education in the Municipal Corporation schools.