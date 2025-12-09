Mission Pune: Uddhav Thackeray Shifts Focus From Mumbai To Reclaim Lost Ground | X/@ShivSenaUBT_

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who admitted that Pune was neglected due to its alliance with the BJP despite its strength in Pune, will now target the BJP in Pune after Mumbai. In the backdrop of the upcoming municipal elections, the party's local office bearers have given a file containing information about the irregularities in the development works done by the BJP in the last five years to Thackeray. It is planned to hold a public meeting of Thackeray to expose the BJP's administration, and in that meeting, MNS president Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, is also likely to show a glimpse of 'Laav Re Toh Video'.

In the backdrop of the municipal elections, Pune City Chief, Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay More, Gajanan Tharkude and former corporator Vasant More met Thackeray in Mumbai and discussed the preparations for the elections. BJP has been in power in the Pune Municipal Corporation for the last five years.

The local office bearers have compiled information about the promises made by the BJP on the occasion of the 2017 elections and the actual works done, as well as irregularities, and have given it to Thackeray. By giving this information to the Pune residents in the meeting to be held in Pune, Thackeray will bring the BJP's governance to the fore. Like Raj Thackeray, while revealing this information in the public meeting, Uddhav Thackeray will also show a glimpse of 'Laav Re Toh Video' to Punekars. Therefore, there will be curiosity about Thackeray's public meeting.

Uddhav Thackeray visited Pune in October. “Then, Shiv Sena has strength in Pune, but so far, we have been victims of alliances and fronts. Every time we have ignored Pune as an alliance,” Thackeray admitted. If Pune people want, I will put Shiv Sena to work here with full force. He also promised that if Pune people call me with love, I will come to Pune. Now, on the occasion of the upcoming municipal elections, Thackeray will pay attention to Pune.

'Pune Pattern' hits Shiv Sena

In 2007, to deprive former MP Suresh Kalmadi of power, the then Shiv Sena and BJP, also the then Nationalist Congress Party, a party with different ideologies, came together, and the 'Pune Pattern' emerged in politics.

These three parties shared power and gave the mayor and deputy mayor posts to the NCP, while the chairmanship of the standing committee to the Shiv Sena. The post of Leader of the Opposition was with the BJP. When the 2009 assembly elections approached, the 'Pune Pattern' was broken.

This 'Pune Pattern' proved fatal for the then Shiv Sena. The number of Shiv Sena corporators was decreasing. In the 2007 elections, there were 20 corporators. That number became 15 in 2012. In 2017, only ten corporators could be elected. Now, only three of them are with the Shiv Sena (Thackeray) party.

“Party chief Uddhav Thackeray has been given a file containing information about the irregularities committed by the BJP in the last five years. A public meeting will be held in Pune soon. Thackeray will also interact with Pune residents on the occasion of various programs,” said Sanjay More, City Chief, Shiv Sena (UBT).