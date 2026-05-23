Pune: PCMC Clarifies It Officially Opened Rakshak Chowk Flyover, Rejects Viral Social Media Claims | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The newly constructed flyover at Rakshak Chowk in Pimple Nilakh has finally been opened for traffic, bringing major relief to commuters facing daily congestion on the busy stretch.

The flyover was constructed by the Civil Engineering Department of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and was opened for vehicular movement on Friday morning.

Huge Relief Among People…

For several days, commuters, local residents and business owners had been demanding that the flyover be opened, as traffic congestion on the route had become severe despite the construction work being largely completed.

According to civic officials, the opening of the flyover is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Sangvi Phata and Ravet Mukai Chowk. Officials also said the route has now become largely signal-free, helping improve traffic flow and reducing pressure on the BRT corridor.

MLA Shankar Jagtap Had Demanded Audit…

The issue had also drawn political attention after MLA Shankar Jagtap reportedly wrote to the Municipal Commissioner demanding immediate completion of the required safety audit and technical inspection so that the bridge could be opened for public use.

Following the demand, the civic administration completed the required procedures and opened the flyover to traffic.

Executive Engineer Sandhya Wagh stated that the flyover would help ease congestion in the area and improve connectivity for commuters travelling through Pimple Nilakh and nearby localities.

She also said work on the subway being constructed through defence land near the junction is still underway and is expected to be opened for traffic in the near future.

Rumours On Social Media…

Meanwhile, rumours began circulating on social media claiming that local citizens had themselves opened the flyover after getting frustrated with delays by the administration.

However, PCMC Joint City Engineer Prerana Shinkar denied these claims and clarified that the bridge was officially opened by the municipal corporation itself.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Shinkar said the civic body had removed the barricading pipes blocking access to the flyover on Thursday night.

She explained that some finishing work, including road-related work beneath the flyover and tiling work on the structure, is still pending. However, instead of keeping the entire stretch closed and causing inconvenience to commuters, the administration decided to open the bridge for traffic.

“The rumours that the flyover was inaugurated by the public are false. We opened it ourselves,” she clarified.

Shinkar further added that a formal inauguration ceremony may or may not take place after the remaining work is completed. She said the final decision regarding any official inauguration would be taken by the municipal commissioner, the mayor and the general body.