Pune: Panic Buying Triggers Long Queues Despite No Fuel Shortage, Say Authorities | Sourced

Pune: Despite assurances by the central government and Pune Petrol Association that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel and adequate stocks are available, people are seen panicking for fuel. As rumours of shortages and possible price hikes triggered fear, long queues were witnessed outside fuel pumps. Long lines for fuel were reported from rural areas of Pune, including Pirangut, Mulshi and Bhookum.

Some petrol pumps in Mulshi were seen closed, with a signboard mentioning 'No petrol stock available'. People were seen standing in long lines at petrol pumps amid panic buying. Queues were witnessed at auto LPG stations and petrol stations in the city.

“I have been waiting for half an hour for my turn. A few petrol pumps were closed due to the rush. The line at the petrol pump is such that it's taking nearly 25 mins for our turns to get the fuel," said Mohan Sahu, a resident of Mahalunge.

Shridhar Waghmare, a resident of Mulshi speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "A Hindustan Petroleum at Bhukoom has been closed since morning. They have clearly installed the display board mentioning petrol stock is closed. The news regarding the shortage of petrol and diesel creates panic among the vehicle owners. At petrol pumps, due to long queues, it took me more than 20 minutes to refuel.

"A social media post claimed that several petrol pumps in Pune are being closed due to the non-availability of petrol. So we have three vehicles at home, and we refuelled them to save ourselves from any oil crisis. I know some people who have stored petrol because they fear that they will encounter a similar situation to an LPG shortage." Said Chinmay Konde, a resident of Warje.

Sunil Gawande, a resident of Pirangut, highlighted that due to the closure of Indian petrol pumps in the area, we are forced to go a long distance in Mulshi Taluka for refuelling. Now each petrol pump is closed, but many have installed the banner of 'stock ended', and the fuel station is closed. Petrol and diesel – now they have become a necessity for transport, and people are worried. People are also trying to stock up on fuel for later.

Suryakant Patole, a resident of Khadki, said, "Petrol pump closures are more reported in the rural areas, not in the city. People need to understand the situation and why it is happening. Accordingly, people should use their private vehicles only if necessary.

Authorities have issued an important advisory to citizens, urging them not to panic amid circulating rumours about a possible fuel shortage in the city. It has been officially clarified that petrol, diesel, and CNG pumps will remain operational, and there is no shortage of fuel supply.

“There is no shortage of petrol and diesel in Pune. Citizens are urged to stay calm, avoid panic buying, and not believe or spread rumours. Supplies are adequate, and the situation remains stable,” said Dhruv Ruparel, President, Petrol Dealers Association, Pune.