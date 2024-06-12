Pune: Over 200 Doctors, Medical Students Attend Mukta Charitable Foundation's Medi-Con | Sourced

Pune recently witnessed a remarkable gathering of medical minds. The conference, themed 'Beyond Textbooks: Learning Through Interesting Cases,' held by the Muktaa Charitable Foundation at Bharati Vidyapeeth, drew over 200 doctors and medical students eager to delve into real-world insights.

The event was graced by Padma Shri Dr Raman Gangakhedkar and Padma Shri Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar. They shared their diverse and challenging experiences in breaking down barriers and stigmas in the medical field, adding prestige to the occasion. A lineup of esteemed speakers, including luminaries like Dr Sachin Yadav, Dr Nitin Abhyankar, Dr Charulata Bapaye, Dr Piyush Chaudhary, Dr Sanjay Mankar, and experts from Ruby Hall Clinic, Jupiter Hospital, and Saishree Hospital, presented a diverse array of topics, from shoulder instability to infectious diseases.

The feedback from the delegates was full of appreciation for how informative, engaging, and well-managed the conference was. The guests were inquisitive, asking interesting questions.

Each presentation offered a unique perspective, challenging conventional approaches and fostering a holistic understanding of medical conditions.

Beyond the lecture halls, the conference provided ample networking opportunities, sparking fruitful exchanges of ideas and experiences and fostering the spirit of collaboration and camaraderie that underscored the event's significance, elevating it beyond a mere academic forum.

As the curtains closed on the conference, all those in attendance reaffirmed Pune's position as a hub of medical excellence. The conference was organised by the Muktaa Charitable Foundation with organising chairperson Dr Manasi Pawar, President Dr Prakash Mahajan and Secretary Dr Rupa Agarwal.