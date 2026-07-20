Pune: Open Drainage Chambers Raise Safety Concerns On RTO Road | FPJ Photos

Pune: Open drainage chambers and unbarricaded excavation work on the busy RTO Road have sparked serious safety concerns among commuters, posing an accident risk as continuous rain has left excavated debris scattered across the road and footpath.

The drainage work, being carried out beneath the Metro corridor, has left several deep chambers exposed along the roadside. The excavation sites are either inadequately barricaded or have no protective barriers at all, despite the road witnessing heavy traffic throughout the day and night.

Motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, are forced to navigate carefully to avoid the open pits and construction debris scattered along the road. The risk increases significantly after sunset, when poor visibility makes it difficult to spot the uncovered drainage chambers in time.

Residents and regular commuters have alleged that the lack of proper safety measures reflects negligence on the part of the executing agency. They fear that a major accident could occur if immediate corrective action is not taken.

Kunal Kamthe, a regular commuter, said, "Water and excavated material have been spread across the road. Barricades have also not been installed at the construction site, posing an accident threat to commuters. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the concerned contractor should install sturdy barricades, reflective warning signs and adequate lighting around the excavation sites. We also demand that the drainage work be completed at the earliest to ensure the safety of thousands of commuters using the road every day."

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Another resident, Rucha More, said, "This road was recently constructed, but after the first spell of rain, waterlogging began and now it is being repaired again. Such construction work should be carried out with proper planning and executed properly."

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal reached out to the PMC's Road Department for a comment, but received no response.