Pune: OBC Leader Laxman Hake Did Not Consume Alcohol During Altercation; Alleges Conspiracy |

A day after being accused of consuming alcohol and verbally abusing Maratha protesters in Pune’s Kondhwa area, it has now been revealed that OBC leader Laxman Hake did not consume alcohol during the altercation, according to a preliminary medical report.

The police initiated an investigation to determine whether Hake had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. However, Hake asserted that the confrontation was a premeditated conspiracy to harm him, claiming there had been an attempt on his life. A medical examination was carried out to substantiate these claims.

Doctors at Sassoon Hospital conducted the initial tests and concluded that Hake had not consumed alcohol. His blood samples have been sent to a laboratory for further verification, with final results expected in two days.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Maharashtra: Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Plans Show Of Unity At Dussehra Rally In Beed

Following this development, Laxman Hake has been given a clean chit by Sassoon Hospital. Meanwhile, based on Hake's complaint, the police have registered a case against 20 to 25 Maratha protesters at Kondhwa Police Station. No charges have been filed against Hake. He has since traveled to Nagpur for an event. In recent months, tensions have escalated between OBC and Maratha communities as the Marathas continue to demand reservation from the OBC quota, sparking several confrontations.

A viral video has emerged showing Hake being supported by his colleagues during the incident. Soon after, he was taken to Sassoon Hospital by the police. Maratha protesters have been pushing for a medical test to confirm whether Hake had been drinking, while Hake has alleged that the protesters are trying to tarnish his reputation.

This controversy follows Hake’s recent remarks criticizing Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, who had paid a visit during Manoj Jarange’s Maratha reservation protest. Hake’s statement, "Sambhaji Raje, you should be ashamed to be called a king. You are neither the heir of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj nor Shivaji Maharaj. Mr. Sambhaji Bhosale, this ryot will not consider you a king," angered Maratha protesters, further intensifying tensions between the two groups. The incident took place in Pune amidst ongoing protests for Maratha reservation.