Pune: NSUI Ends Hunger Strike After SPPU Accepts Demands, Including CET Fee Rollback | Sourced

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has ended the infinite hunger strike after the university administration accepted key student demands, including withdrawal of the CET fee hike, changes to extra credit courses and a decision on increasing honorarium under the “Earn and Learn” scheme.

The agitation, which began on April 22, saw students staging a hunger strike and sit-in protest for two days, alleging continued neglect and lack of response from the university administration. Protesters said no university representative visited or initiated dialogue with them during the first two days of the agitation.

According to NSUI leaders, students continued the protest without food or water in intense heat, forcing the administration to eventually open discussions.

Among the major outcomes, the university has rolled back the CET fee hike for the 2026-27 academic session. It has also agreed in principle to increase honorarium under the “Earn and Learn” scheme, with a final decision expected at the Management Council meeting on April 25.

In another major decision, most extra credit courses are expected to be made optional, except for a few specified courses, with the administration giving written assurance on the matter.

NSUI leaders described the outcome as a victory of student unity and sustained peaceful protest.

NSUI State Vice-President Akshay Kamble said, “Even after students remained on hunger strike continuously for two days, the university administration did not wake up. Not a single representative came to meet the students or initiate dialogue, which is extremely concerning. It clearly shows the university administration has become insensitive.”

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Pune District NSUI Vice-President Siddhant Jambhulkar said, “It is encouraging that the university, which was financially burdening students, has finally woken up in the true sense. However, the administration’s narrow approach towards the protest remains a matter of concern. A university that teaches students human rights in the name of extra credit courses needs to learn human rights itself.”

Student leaders said the agitation has highlighted concerns over the administration’s handling of student issues and demanded a more sensitive approach in future.

Another student of SPPU, Vikas Avchar, said, “Students’ fight was never just about a fee hike it was about fairness and equal access to education. The two-day peaceful hunger strike showed the power of collective resolve and it compelled the administration to hear the concerns of students. This victory belongs to every student who stood united with patience, courage and determination. Standing up for students’ rights is not just a duty, but a commitment to justice.”